Afghanistan's Resilience Shaken but Unbroken

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 300. Major impacts were felt in the Balkh and Samangan provinces. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with considerable damage reported. This disaster comes amid Afghanistan's ongoing challenges with frequent seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday morning, claiming at least 20 lives and injuring more than 300, according to health officials. The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, the US Geological Survey reported.

Sharafat Zaman, a Ministry of Public Health spokesperson, confirmed the casualties and Yousaf Hammad, from the disaster management agency, noted that many injuries were minor. Rescue teams have been deployed to the hard-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan, where the Taliban government is coordinating relief efforts.

Efforts are underway to transport injured victims and provide aid. The quake, also felt in Kabul, briefly blocked a main highway. Historic sites, like Mazar-e-Sharif's Blue Mosque, sustained damage. Afghanistan's seismic struggles continue, following a recent deadly quake in the eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

