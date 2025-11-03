Afghanistan's Resilience Shaken but Unbroken

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday morning, claiming at least 20 lives and injuring more than 300, according to health officials. The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, the US Geological Survey reported.

Sharafat Zaman, a Ministry of Public Health spokesperson, confirmed the casualties and Yousaf Hammad, from the disaster management agency, noted that many injuries were minor. Rescue teams have been deployed to the hard-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan, where the Taliban government is coordinating relief efforts.

Efforts are underway to transport injured victims and provide aid. The quake, also felt in Kabul, briefly blocked a main highway. Historic sites, like Mazar-e-Sharif's Blue Mosque, sustained damage. Afghanistan's seismic struggles continue, following a recent deadly quake in the eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)