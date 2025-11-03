Left Menu

Pioneering Steps: GRIHA's Push for Sustainable Housing

The GRIHA Council collaborates with housing finance firms to promote sustainable construction practices through new certification frameworks. Their initiatives, including 'Awas Nirman GRIHA,' aim to encourage affordable and eco-friendly housing. At 'The GRIHA Summit,' they launched a new rating for metro stations, emphasizing sustainability in infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The GRIHA Council, an advocate for green building rating systems, has announced partnerships with housing finance companies aimed at incentivizing eco-friendly construction. Their newest effort, the 'Awas Nirman GRIHA' certification, seeks to promote affordable and sustainable housing from the ground up.

During the 17th annual 'GRIHA Summit,' the Council introduced the 'GRIHA Infrastructure Rating for Metro Stations,' in collaboration with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. This specialized framework is designed to foster sustainability within India's metro infrastructure.

Sanjay Seth, Vice President and CEO of GRIHA Council, remarked on their alignment with the Indian government's affordable housing goals and the broader national target of Net Zero by 2070. Their efforts aim to democratize sustainability by enhancing access to affordable loans and encouraging green construction methodologies.

