Solar-Powered Architecture: The Future of Urban Sustainability

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is championing Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) technology, aiming to revolutionize urban sustainability through architectural innovation. At the 17th GRIHA Summit, ISA's Director General Ashish Khanna emphasized the urgent need to integrate solar intelligence into building designs to generate power and minimize emissions.

Khanna underscored that urban areas account for over 70% of global electricity use and more than two-thirds of emissions. He remarked that as residential electricity consumption is projected to rise, the potential of buildings' roofs and facades for solar power remains largely underutilized. By embedding solar solutions into urban architecture, cities can decarbonize effectively.

Highlighting the strategic necessity of BIPV for rapidly expanding infrastructures in the Global South, Khanna noted that such technology can ensure growth without environmental degradation. ISA plans to launch initiatives at COP30 to showcase BIPV's transformative potential and develop resources to guide its implementation across member countries.

