Tragedy in Delhi: SUV Accident Claims Infant's Life

A 14-month-old boy tragically died after being struck by an SUV in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area. The driver, 20-year-old Samar Choudhary, has been apprehended. The incident occurred on a narrow, congested road with car servicing units. An investigation is ongoing under relevant charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:07 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Samaypur Badli over the weekend when a 14-month-old boy was killed in a road accident. The young victim was struck by a sports utility vehicle on Sunday in the congested lanes near Balaji Nursery in Raja Vihar.

Authorities reported that Samar Choudhary, a 20-year-old resident of Rohini, was apprehended following the accident. The child's mother stood on the roadside with him when the SUV, attempting to avoid a truck, allegedly veered sideways, striking the infant.

The narrow, busy lane lined with car servicing centers contributed to the unfortunate event. The police have registered a case under sections for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

