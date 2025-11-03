Tragedy in Delhi: SUV Accident Claims Infant's Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Samaypur Badli over the weekend when a 14-month-old boy was killed in a road accident. The young victim was struck by a sports utility vehicle on Sunday in the congested lanes near Balaji Nursery in Raja Vihar.

Authorities reported that Samar Choudhary, a 20-year-old resident of Rohini, was apprehended following the accident. The child's mother stood on the roadside with him when the SUV, attempting to avoid a truck, allegedly veered sideways, striking the infant.

The narrow, busy lane lined with car servicing centers contributed to the unfortunate event. The police have registered a case under sections for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)