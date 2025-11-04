Rescue Mission at Barnawapara: Elephants in the Well
Four elephants fell into a well at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, sparking a major rescue operation in Chhattisgarh. Local residents reported the incident, leading to quick action by forest officials who began constructing a ramp for the elephants' safe exit. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to cover open wells in forest areas.
In a dramatic turn of events at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, four elephants found themselves trapped in a well, necessitating an urgent rescue operation. The incident was discovered by locals early Tuesday morning in Hardi village.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey confirmed the lack of a boundary wall around the well, which contributed to the accident. Responding swiftly, forest department officials and rescue teams mobilized to the site.
Aided by earth-excavating equipment, they began constructing a ramp alongside the well to facilitate the elephants' escape. The state forest department is concurrently covering open wells with iron grills to prevent future incidents, utilizing CAMPA funds for this initiative.