Rescue Mission at Barnawapara: Elephants in the Well

In a dramatic turn of events at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, four elephants found themselves trapped in a well, necessitating an urgent rescue operation. The incident was discovered by locals early Tuesday morning in Hardi village.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Arun Kumar Pandey confirmed the lack of a boundary wall around the well, which contributed to the accident. Responding swiftly, forest department officials and rescue teams mobilized to the site.

Aided by earth-excavating equipment, they began constructing a ramp alongside the well to facilitate the elephants' escape. The state forest department is concurrently covering open wells with iron grills to prevent future incidents, utilizing CAMPA funds for this initiative.