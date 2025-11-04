Daring Rescue: Elephants Pulled from Chhattisgarh Well

In a dramatic rescue operation at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, forest officials freed three elephants from a deep well. The rescue, which lasted nearly three hours, involved constructing a makeshift ramp to help the elephants climb out safely, according to official sources.

The elephants, including an adult female, her calf, and a juvenile male, had accidentally fallen into a well on farmland in Hardi village, Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. Locals alerted authorities early in the morning, prompting a swift response from the forest department.

Raipur-based wildlife activist Nitin Singhvi criticized the forest department's negligence in securing open wells despite prior warnings. He highlighted over 25,000 open wells in the area, citing inadequate efforts to cover them as a risk to wildlife safety.

