Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Elephants Pulled from Chhattisgarh Well

Three elephants were rescued from a well in Chhattisgarh's Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary. A rapid response from forest officials and locals facilitated the two-and-a-half-hour operation. Despite the success, criticisms arise over unaddressed issues of open wells in forest areas, highlighting concerns of negligence by the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:50 IST
Daring Rescue: Elephants Pulled from Chhattisgarh Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation at Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, forest officials freed three elephants from a deep well. The rescue, which lasted nearly three hours, involved constructing a makeshift ramp to help the elephants climb out safely, according to official sources.

The elephants, including an adult female, her calf, and a juvenile male, had accidentally fallen into a well on farmland in Hardi village, Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. Locals alerted authorities early in the morning, prompting a swift response from the forest department.

Raipur-based wildlife activist Nitin Singhvi criticized the forest department's negligence in securing open wells despite prior warnings. He highlighted over 25,000 open wells in the area, citing inadequate efforts to cover them as a risk to wildlife safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025