Rajasthan Launches 'e-Swasthya Samvad' for Transparent Medical Governance
Rajasthan's government has introduced a digital platform, 'e-Swasthya Samvad', to enhance governance and communication in medical education. The platform enables stakeholders to connect via video conferencing, facilitating rapid decision-making and transparency in health services implementation. It aims to improve accountability and reduce operational delays.
In a bid to enhance transparency and improve the medical education system, the Rajasthan government has unveiled a digital platform named 'e-Swasthya Samvad'.
Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Medical Education Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, the platform aims to revolutionize governance and communication using technology-driven methods.
According to Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore, this platform creates a digital interface for stakeholders, facilitating efficient decision-making and program implementation through bi-weekly video conferences. Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal outlined the initiative's structure, involving interactive sessions with senior officials and public participants.
