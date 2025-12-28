Left Menu

Congress Club Vandalism Sparks Political Tensions

A Congress-controlled club in Thalassery was vandalized, prompting accusations against CPI(M) after their election defeat. The Priyadarshini Club, a former election office, suffered damage to its furniture and flags. A case has been filed, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:38 IST
A Congress-affiliated local club in Thalassery was vandalized, with the party accusing workers from the ruling CPI(M) of the attack following the latter's defeat in local elections.

The Priyadarshini Club, located in Eranjoli's Mathumbhagam area, was targeted on Saturday night. Furniture, flags, and posters were damaged, while a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was found discarded.

The venue had served as the Congress election committee office during the recent local body polls. Congress claims that resentment over its victory in a CPI(M) stronghold was the attack's motive. Police are investigating following the party's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

