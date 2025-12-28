Guineans Vote in Historic Presidential Election Amidst Unprecedented Challenges

Guinea conducted its first election since a 2021 coup on Sunday, where citizens voted to select a new president. Analysts predict junta leader Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya will likely secure the position due to a weakened opposition.

This election concludes a transition initiated four years prior, following Doumbouya's overthrow of President Alpha Conde. Critics indicate his administration has subdued dissent, reducing electoral competition to eight candidates. Despite Guinea's vast mineral wealth, substantial poverty persists.

Voter optimism remains despite challenges. With a new constitution allowing military leadership and extended terms, the election is part of broader regional trends of coups and governance shifts in Africa.