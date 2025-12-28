SS Retail's IPO: A New Era in Mobile Retailing

Mobile retail giant SS Retail is taking a bold step by filing papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 500 crore. This move aims to fund the company's expansion and operational needs.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore by existing stakeholders. This financial strategy indicates SS Retail's commitment to growth and solidifying its market presence.

Funds from the IPO will be channeled towards expansion, including setting up new stores, addressing working capital requirements, and other corporate expenses. As SS Retail demonstrates strong financial metrics, including increased revenue from operations in FY25, the company prepares for wider market reach under the guidance of Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services as lead managers.

