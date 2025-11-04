LEED v5 Launches: A New Era in Green Building Certification

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has formally launched certification for the LEED v5 rating system, the latest iteration of its widely recognized green building standards. Following the release earlier this year, the new system targets near-zero carbon buildings and emphasizes resilience and community health benefits.

This week, the Greenbuild International Conference in Los Angeles will highlight practical applications of LEED v5, offering presentations, workshops, and training sessions. USGBC President Peter Templeton stated their commitment to aiding the green building community in understanding the significant advancements LEED v5 introduces, including its potential for increased asset values and higher occupancy rates.

LEED users now have access to an array of new tools and resources, such as scorecards and decarbonization workbooks, to aid project planning and certification. With added focus on decarbonization, the USGBC continues to push the boundaries of green building leadership, paving the way for more sustainable futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)