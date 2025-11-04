VP Radhakrishnan Highlights SCTIMST's Pioneering Role in Medical Innovation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the state capital, commending its four-decade legacy in pioneering integrated medical sciences and biomedical technology.

During his address, Radhakrishnan praised the institute's achievements, such as the indigenous Chitra valve and blood bag, which have gained international acclaim. He encouraged researchers to expand their outreach to underserved populations and enhance their societal impact.

The Vice President inaugurated an exhibition of innovations by SCTIMST's faculty and start-ups at the Achutha Menon Centre and toured the new Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana block, applauding its advanced medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)