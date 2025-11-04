Left Menu

VP Radhakrishnan Highlights SCTIMST's Pioneering Role in Medical Innovation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited SCTIMST, lauding its advancements in integrated medical and biomedical technology. He praised its legacy of innovation, highlighting indigenous developments like the Chitra valve and blood bag. His visit included inaugurating a medical devices exhibition and appreciating the new PMSSY hospital block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:43 IST
VP Radhakrishnan Highlights SCTIMST's Pioneering Role in Medical Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visited the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the state capital, commending its four-decade legacy in pioneering integrated medical sciences and biomedical technology.

During his address, Radhakrishnan praised the institute's achievements, such as the indigenous Chitra valve and blood bag, which have gained international acclaim. He encouraged researchers to expand their outreach to underserved populations and enhance their societal impact.

The Vice President inaugurated an exhibition of innovations by SCTIMST's faculty and start-ups at the Achutha Menon Centre and toured the new Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana block, applauding its advanced medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025