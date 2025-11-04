Left Menu

Green Tribunal Sets Deadline for Ghazipur Slaughterhouse Waste Plant

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to complete and operationalize an ingesta plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse by December 31, 2025. The plant aims to convert animal waste into bio-fertilizer. The DPCC is tasked with verifying compliance.

Updated: 04-11-2025 18:33 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), mandating the completion and operationalization of an ingesta plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse by December 31, 2025. The ingesta plant is designed to process undigested animal waste and dung into bio-fertilizer or compost.

This order follows a plea seeking the enforcement of previous NGT orders addressing environmental violations at the slaughterhouse, particularly concerning waste management. In a recent order dated October 30, 2023, a bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava emphasized the urgent requirement for the facility's establishment, setting the operational deadline to the end of 2025.

Furthermore, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is instructed to verify the compliance of the established directives and submit a report by January 31, 2026. A compliance report by the MCD is also expected by January 15, 2026, as the tribunal stays firm on improving the capital's environmental norms.

