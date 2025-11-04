Yogi Adityanath's Bold Initiative: Fighting Crime, Building Homes

In a significant move to repurpose illegally occupied land, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to hand over keys to allottees of 72 flats on Wednesday. These flats were constructed on land recovered from notorious mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari in the upscale Dalibagh area.

The distribution, aligned with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme, marks a major step under the chief minister's zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. It highlights the state's commitment to curbing illegal activities while addressing housing needs for the economically weaker sections.

The flats, developed by the Lucknow Development Authority, are strategically located with modern amenities, making them a prime real estate value. With nearly 8,000 registrations, this project reflects the immense demand and societal impact of repurposing illegally held land for public benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)