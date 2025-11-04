Left Menu

Global Climate Crisis: Exceeding the Paris Agreement's Targets

The world is set to breach the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C temperature rise target due to slow action on greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN Environment Programme. Without faster reductions, global temperatures may surpass 2.3°C, adding urgency to the COP30 climate summit discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:32 IST
Global Climate Crisis: Exceeding the Paris Agreement's Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN Environment Programme has announced that the world will likely breach the climate change target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next decade.

The findings, published in the annual Emissions Gap report, underscore a slow global response to greenhouse gas emissions reduction. It highlights the difficulty of reversing this trend without significant and rapid action.

In light of these revelations, the upcoming COP30 climate summit is under pressure to devise accelerated strategies to combat global warming effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

 United States
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

 United States
3
US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

 United States
4
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025