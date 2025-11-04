Global Climate Crisis: Exceeding the Paris Agreement's Targets

The UN Environment Programme has announced that the world will likely breach the climate change target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next decade.

The findings, published in the annual Emissions Gap report, underscore a slow global response to greenhouse gas emissions reduction. It highlights the difficulty of reversing this trend without significant and rapid action.

In light of these revelations, the upcoming COP30 climate summit is under pressure to devise accelerated strategies to combat global warming effectively.

