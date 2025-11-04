Pet Diets: Weighing the Environmental Impact of Human-Grade Pet Food

The notion of pets as family members has escalated the demand for food that mirrors human diets. Owners are splurging on refrigerated, fresh, or human-grade pet food, often at a significant environmental cost.

A primary concern is the ecological impact of pets' meat consumption, comparable to driving millions of cars. Experts suggest reconsidering pet diets, emphasizing that human-grade food doesn't necessarily improve pet health and that traditional options can suffice.

To mitigate environmental impact, experts recommend reducing portion sizes for overweight pets and choosing less pollutive protein sources. Additionally, they advise on accessories made from regenerative, durable, or recycled materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)