U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

The United States announced $24 million in emergency aid for the Caribbean nations affected by Hurricane Melissa. Jamaica, Haiti, Bahamas, and Cuba are recipients, with humanitarian missions assessing further needs. The disaster response underscores shifts in U.S. international aid strategy under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:00 IST
The United States is allocating $24 million in emergency relief for Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Cuba after Hurricane Melissa inflicted severe damage across the Caribbean, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

In the hurricane's aftermath, U.S. agencies have mobilized teams to assess needs and deliver aid, while the Trump administration earmarks $12 million for Jamaica, $8.5 million for Haiti, and $500,000 for the Bahamas. An additional $3 million is designated for Cuba, in coordination with the Catholic Church, following a humanitarian need declaration by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Despite strained relations and no formal aid request from Cuba, the U.S. emphasizes its focus on the Cuban people's welfare. The response marks a significant operational change after the dissolution of the U.S. Agency for International Development, with the State Department now leading in disaster response efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

