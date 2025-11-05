Typhoon Kalmaegi's Destruction: A Nation Reels

Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 58 dead in the central Philippines as it continues to impact parts of Palawan island. The typhoon, which is headed toward the South China Sea, caused significant destruction, including in Cebu where floodwaters unveiled widespread devastation.

Among the fatalities were six military personnel whose helicopter crashed in Agusan del Sur, Mindanao, during a humanitarian mission. This disaster compounds a difficult period for the region, coming a little over a month after a powerful earthquake ravaged northern Cebu.

More than 200,000 residents were evacuated as the storm submerged homes and disrupted power supply across Visayas, southern Luzon, and northern Mindanao. Kalmaegi is poised to regain strength on its path to Vietnam where preparations are underway for its landfall on Friday. In comparison, September's Super Typhoon Ragasa had similarly disrupted northern Luzon, signaling a challenging weather trend for the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)