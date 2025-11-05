Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi's Destruction: A Nation Reels

Typhoon Kalmaegi wreaked havoc in the central Philippines, leaving 58 dead and several missing. The storm caused massive destruction in Cebu and forced evacuations in the Visayas region. Kalmaegi weakened but is projected to gain strength again en route to Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:02 IST
Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 58 dead in the central Philippines as it continues to impact parts of Palawan island. The typhoon, which is headed toward the South China Sea, caused significant destruction, including in Cebu where floodwaters unveiled widespread devastation.

Among the fatalities were six military personnel whose helicopter crashed in Agusan del Sur, Mindanao, during a humanitarian mission. This disaster compounds a difficult period for the region, coming a little over a month after a powerful earthquake ravaged northern Cebu.

More than 200,000 residents were evacuated as the storm submerged homes and disrupted power supply across Visayas, southern Luzon, and northern Mindanao. Kalmaegi is poised to regain strength on its path to Vietnam where preparations are underway for its landfall on Friday. In comparison, September's Super Typhoon Ragasa had similarly disrupted northern Luzon, signaling a challenging weather trend for the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

