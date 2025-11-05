Eden Park Rules Under Review After Report Reveals $432M Lost Revenue Impact

The Government has released an investigative report revealing that restrictive planning rules at Eden Park could be costing Auckland hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue and hundreds of potential jobs — prompting a public consultation on proposed changes to unlock the stadium’s full economic potential.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the findings highlight how outdated local planning constraints are limiting the venue’s ability to host more events, diversify its offerings, and strengthen Auckland’s position as a global events destination.

“Eden Park is a vital asset for Auckland and for New Zealand, hosting major sporting and entertainment events that inject millions into the local economy,” Mr Bishop said. “Restrictive local planning rules, however, are stifling Eden Park’s ability to drive economic growth and create jobs.”

Major Economic Opportunity at Stake

The report, commissioned by the Ministry for the Environment, found that unless current restrictions are eased, Auckland could lose at least $432 million in regional income and 751 jobs over the next decade.

The analysis examined the effects of limits on the number, timing, and duration of concerts, sports matches, and large-scale events at the stadium. It concluded that a more flexible approach could deliver significant financial and employment benefits to the city and wider New Zealand economy.

“The current rules were originally introduced to balance community concerns about noise and traffic,” Bishop said. “But they now risk holding back Auckland’s tourism, hospitality, and events sectors. We need rules that remain fit for purpose in a modern, globally connected city.”

Proposed Changes to Eden Park’s Planning Rules

The report recommends several key reforms to enable greater flexibility and more diverse use of the venue, including:

Allowing a broader range of community and cultural events, such as markets, fairs, and trade exhibitions.

Permitting up to 12 large concerts (30,000+ attendees) and 20 medium concerts (10,000–30,000 attendees) each calendar year.

Extending concert duration limits to up to eight hours and easing restrictions on start and end times.

Providing greater scheduling flexibility for sports fixtures, including night-time matches.

Introducing a three-tiered noise standard system with distinct limits for daily activities, sports games, and concerts.

Removing caps on conference and function attendance, allowing large corporate and community gatherings to take place.

These recommendations contrast with the current restrictive framework, which allows only six artists across a total of 12 concerts per year, imposes tight controls on weekend and night-time games, and limits conferences to 2,000 attendees.

Potential Benefits for Auckland and New Zealand

Easing these restrictions could make Eden Park a hub for major international concerts, sports, and conferences, generating significant tourism and business benefits.

According to Bishop, large concerts alone have already proven to deliver strong economic returns.

“Over three years, 14 Auckland shows including Coldplay and Pearl Jam generated $33.7 million for the local economy,” he said.

Tourism and events are major pillars of New Zealand’s economy — the tourism sector contributes around $17 billion to GDP and supports nearly 200,000 jobs nationwide. The conferences and conventions sector also continues to expand, having grown 10 percent last year and added $280 million to the national economy.

Bishop said the Government’s goal is to modernize the planning system so it better supports economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and community wellbeing.

“We’re committed to ensuring our planning system encourages vibrant communities and thriving local economies — not unnecessary red tape.”

Public Consultation Now Open

Alongside the report’s release, the Government has launched a public consultation process on the proposed planning rule changes for Eden Park. The consultation, managed through the Ministry for the Environment’s online ‘Have Your Say’ platform, will run until 19 November 2025.

Residents, local businesses, and event stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback on the proposals, which could shape future planning decisions for Auckland’s largest and most iconic stadium.

Bishop confirmed that Auckland Council has been given 20 working days (until 28 November) to review the report and submit formal feedback to the Government.

“I encourage people – particularly local residents and business owners – to give feedback through this process,” Bishop said. “Your voices will help ensure any changes strike the right balance between economic opportunity and community wellbeing.”

Next Steps and Outlook

Following the consultation period, the Minister will review submissions and the council’s feedback before considering potential amendments to Eden Park’s planning rules. A decision on final changes is expected by the end of 2025.

If approved, the reforms could transform Eden Park into a year-round multi-purpose venue, supporting a broader range of cultural, entertainment, and commercial activities — and positioning Auckland as a top-tier destination for international events.