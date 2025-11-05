Mystery Surrounds Leopard's Death Near Vikravandi Toll Plaza

A leopard was discovered dead on Wednesday at the Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram, confirmed a senior forest department official.

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, the leopard, a young male, had left its territory and entered an unexpected area. The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report is available.

A. Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, noted there were no visible injuries on the animal, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death. A toll gate employee first reported the incident after receiving a call at around 3 am, suspecting the leopard traveled via a river near the road.