Mystery Surrounds Leopard's Death Near Vikravandi Toll Plaza

A leopard was found dead at the Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram. Wildlife officials are investigating the cause of death, which remains unknown pending postmortem results. The young male leopard had wandered into an unexpected area. Authorities are keen to uncover how it reached its final location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A leopard was discovered dead on Wednesday at the Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram, confirmed a senior forest department official.

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, the leopard, a young male, had left its territory and entered an unexpected area. The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report is available.

A. Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, noted there were no visible injuries on the animal, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death. A toll gate employee first reported the incident after receiving a call at around 3 am, suspecting the leopard traveled via a river near the road.

