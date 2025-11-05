India’s First 500 km Quantum Key Distribution Network Unveiled by QNu Labs

In a landmark achievement for India’s emerging quantum ecosystem, QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based quantum technology startup, has successfully demonstrated the country’s first extensive Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network spanning over 500 kilometers. This milestone—accomplished under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST)—marks a defining moment in India’s pursuit of quantum-secure communication and digital sovereignty.

The announcement was formally made on the sidelines of the Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology; Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, Mission Governing Board, National Quantum Mission; and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology. Senior officials and representatives from the Indian Army, research institutions, and industry were also in attendance.

Quantum Key Distribution: The Future of Cybersecurity

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is a cutting-edge technology that uses quantum mechanics to encrypt communication channels, ensuring complete security against eavesdropping or data interception. Unlike conventional encryption, QKD generates encryption keys based on quantum states, which collapse when observed—making any intrusion instantly detectable.

The network demonstrated by QNu Labs establishes a quantum-secure communication channel over 500 km of existing optical fiber infrastructure. This is the longest QKD link deployed in India, and among the few such successful long-distance demonstrations globally.

This achievement places India among a select group of nations—alongside the U.S., China, Japan, and several EU countries—that have developed indigenous long-range quantum communication capabilities.

A Testament to India’s Growing Quantum Ecosystem

QNu Labs’ demonstration was supported through the I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS) hosted at IISER Pune.

This effort exemplifies the “Synergy of Technology, Research, Industry, and Defence Ecosystem (STRIDE)”, bringing together public research institutions, private startups, and the defense establishment.

“This achievement represents a crucial step toward realizing India’s vision for secure quantum communication infrastructure,” said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST. “It directly advances the goals of the National Quantum Mission by fostering indigenous development of high-impact technologies that ensure India’s strategic autonomy in cybersecurity.”

Role of the Indian Army and Strategic Defense Collaboration

The Indian Army, through its Southern Command Signals, played a key role in enabling the capability demonstration. The test-bed optical fiber network for the trial was planned, designed, and engineered by the Corps of Signals, with special access granted in the Rajasthan Sector.

This network featured multiple trusted nodes, enabling end-to-end quantum key exchange over an effective distance exceeding 500 kilometers. The collaboration underscores the strategic importance of quantum communications in national defense and critical infrastructure security, paving the way for future deployment across sensitive networks.

Launch of Quantum Suraksha Kavach and QKD System Integration

As part of the demonstration, the new design of the “Quantum Suraksha Kavach (QSK)” rack was also unveiled, housing the integrated QKD system developed by QNu Labs. The modular and scalable design allows for rapid deployment in telecom and defense environments, aligning with the government’s push for secure, indigenous quantum communication hardware.

Quantum Random Number Generator: Securing India’s Digital Future

Adding to the day’s milestones, QNu Labs’ QSIP (Quantum Random Number Generator System in Package) was also showcased at ESTIC 2025. This innovation was previously presented by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Conclave’s inaugural session.

The QSIP system generates quantum-certified randomness, a crucial component in encryption algorithms and cybersecurity protocols, providing the strongest possible defense against quantum-era cyberattacks. By integrating quantum randomness into cryptographic systems, India takes a decisive step toward post-quantum cryptography readiness.

Advancing the National Quantum Mission (NQM)

The National Quantum Mission, launched by the Department of Science and Technology, aims to position India as a global hub for quantum research, development, and innovation. Under this mission, eight startups have been supported to accelerate breakthroughs in quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials.

QNu Labs’ 500 km QKD network marks a major milestone in this national roadmap, advancing the mission’s goals to:

Establish a Quantum Communication Network spanning key cities.

Develop indigenous quantum devices and subsystems.

Strengthen quantum research collaboration across academia, industry, and defense.

Secure India’s critical digital infrastructure through quantum encryption.

Toward India’s Quantum Future

This milestone aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global leader in emerging technologies. By embracing the second quantum revolution, India is not only bolstering its digital security but also laying the groundwork for next-generation communication networks that are resilient to both classical and quantum cyber threats.

As Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of the NQM Governing Board, aptly remarked,

“This demonstration is not just a technological success—it’s a national achievement. It signifies India’s readiness to lead the world in secure, indigenous, and scalable quantum communication systems.”

With this success, India takes a decisive stride toward a quantum-secure future, reinforcing its commitment to technological self-reliance, cybersecurity, and digital trust in the age of quantum computing.