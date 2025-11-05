Left Menu

Dancing Through Gravity: An Astronaut's Tale from ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experiences from the ISS, discussing micro-gravity experiments, the unique challenges of space, and his historic journey as the first Indian on the Axiom-4 mission. Shukla described the physical demands of extracting samples in space and the profound impact his journey had on his audience back on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:38 IST
At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captivated audiences with tales of his unique journey to the International Space Station (ISS). As the first Indian on the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla shared the physical and emotional challenges of space travel.

Shukla recounted the meticulous process of collecting samples from a micro-algae experiment, explaining how he became a 'human centrifuge' for three hours to overcome the absence of gravity. His innovative solution highlighted the adaptability required in space research.

The astronaut's reflections on his training and the unanticipated sensations during lift-off and splashdown resonated with attendees, especially schoolchildren who saw new possibilities for themselves. Shukla's narrative exemplifies the spirit of exploration and inspires a new generation to reach for the stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

