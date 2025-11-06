IAEA Showcases Nuclear Solutions for Global Challenges at Paris Exhibition

At the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) 2025 in Paris, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is highlighting the transformative potential of nuclear science and technology to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges—from clean energy and food security to healthcare and climate resilience.

Taking place from 4 to 6 November, the WNE gathers over 25,000 participants and 850 exhibitors from 88 countries, making it the largest international civil nuclear exhibition. It spans the full nuclear value chain—from uranium mining and fuel fabrication to reactor design, waste management, and the growing domain of non-power nuclear applications.

Innovation in Focus: The Role of Nuclear in a Changing World

Opening the event, Roland Lescure, France’s Minister for the Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, emphasized the importance of innovation in shaping the future of energy.

“Innovation is at the heart of what you will see in the next three days—and what we will achieve in the next three decades,” Lescure said. “We must innovate together—through public-private partnerships, supply chain development, and attracting new talent.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi echoed this sentiment, highlighting how the nuclear sector is transitioning from “promise to progress” following the historic recognition of nuclear energy’s role in the COP28 climate agenda and the global pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

“Countries are not only expanding existing nuclear programmes—they are also launching new ones and updating regulations to meet rising energy needs,” Grossi stated.

IAEA Pavilion: Nuclear Technology for Sustainable Development

The IAEA pavilion at WNE 2025 showcases how nuclear technology is advancing sustainable development and climate goals. Through interactive exhibits, the pavilion explores how nuclear science contributes to:

Clean and reliable energy generation

Climate-smart agriculture and food safety

Precision healthcare and cancer treatment

Environmental monitoring and water management

The pavilion serves as a hub for dialogue, partnerships, and policy engagement, emphasizing the human-centred applications of nuclear technology.

“Beyond Electricity” Expo: Nuclear Science in Everyday Life

In collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and WNE, the IAEA is co-hosting the “Beyond Electricity” Expo—a dedicated space to showcase non-electric applications of nuclear science.

Highlights include:

Food Safety Innovation : Portable and bench-top devices using X-ray fluorescence and near-infrared spectroscopy to detect contaminants such as lead in juices or mycotoxins in maize.

Agricultural Advancement : Demonstrations of mutation breeding using radiation to create climate-resilient, nutrient-rich crops.

Healthcare Training: Virtual reality radiotherapy simulators that provide immersive learning for medical students, enhancing skills and patient safety.

These exhibits underscore how nuclear techniques are addressing global needs in food security, public health, and environmental resilience.

Partnerships for Progress: Empowering Education and Research

The WNE also serves as a platform for forging strategic international partnerships. During the exhibition:

The IAEA signed a partnership agreement with AtkinsRealis , a global engineering firm, which includes financial support for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP) —enhancing opportunities for women in nuclear science .

A collaboration agreement was signed between two IAEA-affiliated research centres: the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre and Morocco’s National Centre for Nuclear Energy, Science and Technology (CNESTEN), under the International Centre based on Research Reactors (ICERR) initiative.

These partnerships aim to expand access to advanced training, research, and development facilities, helping countries build expertise in nuclear technologies.

Inclusive Dialogue: Engaging Stakeholders for Sustainable Growth

On 6 November, the IAEA and WNE organizer GIFEN will host a high-level panel discussion focused on inclusive stakeholder engagement in nuclear energy projects. The panel will feature global nuclear leaders, discussing how transparent communication and strategic engagement with communities, regulators, and the private sector are essential to sustainable nuclear development.

The WNE also promotes new talent and innovation through initiatives such as the Startup Programme and Connect to Nuclear, aimed at integrating emerging companies and young professionals into the nuclear industry.

A Global Vision for Nuclear’s Future

The WNE comes at a time of growing international consensus around the role of nuclear energy in meeting climate and sustainable development goals. In September, the IAEA raised its global nuclear energy forecast for the fifth consecutive year, projecting that capacity could more than double by 2050.

“The momentum is clear,” said Grossi. “The IAEA is proud to be part of this global effort to advance nuclear solutions not only for energy, but for people, for prosperity, and for the planet.”

