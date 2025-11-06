Cyclones' Silent Killers: Beyond Immediate Trauma

An alarming study has reported notable increases in mortality due to kidney diseases following tropical cyclones. The research, involving data from nine countries, highlighted a 92% rise in such deaths, with significant implications for global health policies.

Tropical cyclones, characterized by their destructive winds and rains, saw associated deaths from other causes like physical injuries, diabetes, and infectious diseases rise, as outlined by researchers at Monash University. The study examined over 14 million deaths linked to 217 cyclones from 2000 to 2019.

Communities suffering from historical deprivation and fewer cyclone incidents faced heightened mortality, stressing the need for enhanced early warning systems. The research calls for urgent policy integrations to mitigate the health impacts of these extreme weather events.

