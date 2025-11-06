Devastation in the Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi Sparks State of Emergency

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the deadly impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has claimed the lives of at least 114 individuals and left more than 100 missing in central provinces. This catastrophe is the deadliest natural disaster to hit the nation this year.

Flooding and rough seas from the tropical cyclone caused immense damage, particularly in the hard-struck province of Cebu. Meanwhile, Vietnam prepared for the storm's approach as forecasts warned of severe flooding risks in Ho Chi Minh City due to impending heavy rains coupled with high tides.

Nearly 2 million people in the Philippines were affected, with over half a million displaced. President Marcos's emergency declaration aims to expedite the distribution of aid and prevent price gouging. Authorities, still grappling with Kalmaegi's aftermath, caution that a new super typhoon threatens the northern region soon.

