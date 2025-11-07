The Rise of Spacious Living: Matunga's Luxury Housing Boom

In a significant shift within Mumbai's real estate market, the demand for larger homes in upmarket areas like Matunga is on the rise. The trend, spurred by factors such as remote work and hybrid schooling, signifies a departure from the city's historically compact living arrangements.

Data from the first half of 2025 reveals a record ₹14,750 crore in luxury housing sales, marking the highest six-month figure to date. There's a discernible increase in transactions for properties exceeding ₹2 crore, now at 25% of all deals, owing to the growing need for spacious, functional family homes.

Developments like Rustomjee 180 Bayview cater to this demand with expansive 3 and 4 BHK residences featuring amenities that enhance modern family living. Matunga's strategic location, combined with limited land availability and rising prices, positions it as a coveted destination for these luxurious homes.

