IAEA and AtkinsRéalis Partner to Support Women in Nuclear Science Careers

In a significant move to promote gender equity in nuclear science, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and AtkinsRéalis, a global engineering and nuclear technology firm, have forged a new partnership aimed at expanding opportunities for women pursuing careers in nuclear-related fields. The agreement, signed at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris, commits AtkinsRéalis to financially support the IAEA’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme (MSCFP)—a flagship initiative designed to increase women’s participation in nuclear science and technology.

Empowering the Next Generation of Women in Nuclear

AtkinsRéalis, known globally as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of CANDU reactor technology, will provide a direct monetary contribution to the MSCFP, and will also offer bursaries for several fellows during the 2026/2027 academic year. These funds will cover tuition for graduate studies in nuclear engineering and related fields, helping to reduce financial barriers for women entering the nuclear workforce.

“Our partnership with AtkinsRéalis reflects the IAEA’s commitment to working with innovative and non-traditional partners to shape the future of nuclear energy,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “Together, we are strengthening the foundations of a safe and sustainable nuclear sector—and investing in the people who will lead it.”

Launched in 2020, the MSCFP has already supported more than 760 women from 129 countries, offering scholarships for master’s programs and access to internship opportunities at the IAEA and its Collaborating Centres. With growing support from both governments and industry, the program has become a key vehicle in narrowing the gender gap in one of the world’s most male-dominated sectors.

A Strategic Partnership in a Changing Energy Landscape

The announcement comes at a time when the nuclear sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with a projected global market for 1,000 new reactor builds, emerging technologies like small modular reactors (SMRs) and nuclear fusion, and surging global energy demand driven by AI, electrification, and decarbonization goals.

“The need for highly skilled talent has never been greater,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. “By partnering with the IAEA, we are furthering our legacy of supporting women in engineering around the world.”

AtkinsRéalis brings decades of expertise across the full nuclear lifecycle—from design and new builds to life extension, decommissioning, and waste management. Its support for the MSCFP underscores its broader commitment to developing a diverse, inclusive, and innovation-ready workforce capable of meeting both energy security and climate change imperatives.

Building the Pipeline for Inclusive Innovation

The partnership reflects a growing trend of private sector engagement in gender-inclusive education and workforce development, particularly in STEM fields. Through its support for the MSCFP, AtkinsRéalis will:

Help female students in nuclear-related disciplines access world-class education and internships

Foster the development of women leaders in the nuclear industry

Support the long-term sustainability of the global nuclear sector by investing in a more diverse talent pool

The IAEA emphasized that these kinds of collaborations with industry are critical to strengthening peaceful nuclear technologies and ensuring a strong pipeline of professionals capable of addressing challenges across energy, health, medicine, agriculture, and climate adaptation.

The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Legacy

Named after the legendary physicist and two-time Nobel Prize laureate, the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme is a tribute to one of science’s most enduring female pioneers. The program honors her legacy by removing barriers for women today who wish to contribute to nuclear science and its many peaceful applications.

“Through this fellowship, we are investing in the brightest minds who will shape the future of nuclear energy, science, and technology,” said Grossi.

Toward a More Inclusive Nuclear Future

As the nuclear sector evolves to meet 21st-century challenges—from low-carbon energy solutions to advanced medical diagnostics—ensuring that women have equal access to education, leadership, and career development opportunities is essential.

This new partnership between AtkinsRéalis and the IAEA is a powerful step toward that goal. It sends a strong message: diverse talent is not just a social imperative, but a strategic necessity for a resilient, innovative, and secure nuclear future.

