Blaze in Delhi Warehouse Highlights Fire Safety Concerns

A fire erupted in a plastic warehouse in Delhi's Tikri Kalan, prompting a significant firefighting operation. Despite the challenges posed by flammable materials, the fire was controlled after five hours. The incident, which resulted in no casualties, underscores the importance of fire safety in warehouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:39 IST
A significant fire incident occurred at a plastic warehouse in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan, northwest Delhi, according to fire officials on Friday.

No casualties were reported, but the blaze demanded prompt action as fire officials received the distress call late Thursday night. Ten fire tenders worked tirelessly on the scene to bring the situation under control.

After nearly five hours of intense firefighting, the fire was finally doused by 3 am on Friday. The large volume of flammable plastic material present in the warehouse posed a substantial challenge, prolonging the firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

