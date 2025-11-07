Left Menu

Suspicious Package Scare at U.S. Military Base

An incident involving a suspicious package at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland led to several individuals feeling unwell. After evaluation, all were released in stable condition. Authorities confirmed the package presented no threat, as HAZMAT tests indicated no hazardous materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:45 IST
A suspicious package incident at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland caused several individuals to feel unwell. However, they were evaluated, released, and confirmed to be in stable condition. The incident, which took place on Thursday, posed no lasting threat as per U.S. military officials.

The base, situated approximately 15 miles southeast of the White House, is a key facility for presidential and government official travel. According to a base statement, the suspicious package did not carry any immediate danger, and operations quickly resumed to normal after investigations ruled out harmful substances.

Initial reports by CNN and subsequent evaluations by a HAZMAT team confirmed no hazardous materials were present. Authorities at the base assured all safety protocols were followed, and the situation is now under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

