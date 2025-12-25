White House Prioritizes Sanctions Amid Venezuela Quarantine
The White House has directed U.S. military forces to prioritize enforcing the quarantine of Venezuela. While military options remain available, the main strategy involves leveraging economic pressure through sanctions to achieve desired outcomes, according to a U.S. official.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is redirecting U.S. military resources to primarily focus on implementing the quarantine imposed on Venezuela, an official revealed to Reuters.
Although military interventions are on the table, the administration is prioritizing economic strategies to exert pressure through sanctions.
This approach is intended to fulfill the White House's desired outcomes regarding Venezuela.
