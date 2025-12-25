Left Menu

White House Prioritizes Sanctions Amid Venezuela Quarantine

The White House has directed U.S. military forces to prioritize enforcing the quarantine of Venezuela. While military options remain available, the main strategy involves leveraging economic pressure through sanctions to achieve desired outcomes, according to a U.S. official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 01:03 IST
White House Prioritizes Sanctions Amid Venezuela Quarantine
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House is redirecting U.S. military resources to primarily focus on implementing the quarantine imposed on Venezuela, an official revealed to Reuters.

Although military interventions are on the table, the administration is prioritizing economic strategies to exert pressure through sanctions.

This approach is intended to fulfill the White House's desired outcomes regarding Venezuela.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025