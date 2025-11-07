Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

Winter's icy grasp is set to descend on the eastern half of the United States this weekend as a swift storm system travels south from Canada. The sudden chill, affecting nearly 155 million people, will introduce freezing conditions spanning from the Great Plains to Florida, experts forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, the significant temperature drop will herald the season's first snowfall in regions like the Great Lakes, with cities such as Detroit, Buffalo, and Chicago expecting small accumulations. As the cold front advances, Knoxville, Tennessee, and parts of the Southeast might also witness snow, with some cities anticipated to hit record lows.

In Florida, the biting early November temperatures will invoke an unusual danger: the risk of iguanas falling from trees due to the reptiles being stunned by the cold. Wildlife experts caution that this occurs when temperatures dip below 50 F, affecting the cold-blooded species uniquely adapted to South Florida's typically warm climate.

