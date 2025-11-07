Left Menu

Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

A fast-moving storm from Canada is set to bring winter's chill to the eastern U.S., impacting 155 million people with freezing conditions. The Great Lakes will see snow while record lows are expected in the Southeast. Florida faces unique concerns, including the risk of falling iguanas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Winter's icy grasp is set to descend on the eastern half of the United States this weekend as a swift storm system travels south from Canada. The sudden chill, affecting nearly 155 million people, will introduce freezing conditions spanning from the Great Plains to Florida, experts forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, the significant temperature drop will herald the season's first snowfall in regions like the Great Lakes, with cities such as Detroit, Buffalo, and Chicago expecting small accumulations. As the cold front advances, Knoxville, Tennessee, and parts of the Southeast might also witness snow, with some cities anticipated to hit record lows.

In Florida, the biting early November temperatures will invoke an unusual danger: the risk of iguanas falling from trees due to the reptiles being stunned by the cold. Wildlife experts caution that this occurs when temperatures dip below 50 F, affecting the cold-blooded species uniquely adapted to South Florida's typically warm climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

