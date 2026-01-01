Mayawati Advocates for Inclusive Development in New Year Message

In her New Year message, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati extends greetings to Indian citizens and emphasizes the need for inclusive development and social harmony. She stresses the importance of adhering to constitutional values to ensure dignity for all societal sections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister calls for happiness, security, and self-respect, especially for the poor and marginalized. She highlights the need for genuine development to eradicate poverty and corruption, advocating for the Bahujan community's simpler lifestyle, unburdened by changing regulations.

Mayawati warns against elections driven by manipulation and excessive spending, urging strong political and social efforts to improve lives. She emphasizes strict action against divisive forces and promotes unity in diversity, even as she criticizes policies favoring big industrialists over national assets like the Bahujan population.

(With inputs from agencies.)