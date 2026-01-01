Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Era in Currency

Bulgaria is set to embrace a new financial era as it officially adopts the euro on January 1, 2026, marking its entry as the 21st member of the eurozone. This significant milestone occurs exactly 19 years after Bulgaria's accession to the European Union.

In the transition phase through January, Bulgarians can use both the lev and the euro for payments. Retailers must provide change in one currency and will indicate if mixed payments are accepted. By February 1, the euro will secure its place as the nation's sole official currency.

Citizens can exchange leva for euros at banks without fees throughout 2026, with similar services offered by Bulgarian Posts. The Bulgarian National Bank will also provide free currency exchange. This currency shift sees Bulgaria aligning its economic framework more closely with that of the European Union.