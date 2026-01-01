Left Menu

Drone Strike Allegations in Kherson: Tensions Escalate

The Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, accused Ukraine of killing 24 in a New Year's Eve drone strike on a hotel and cafe in Khorly. No comment from Ukraine or evidence verifying the claim has been provided. Russian state agencies reported casualties, underscoring regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:41 IST
The recent turn of events in Kherson has heightened the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On Thursday, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, accused Ukraine of carrying out a fatal drone strike on a hotel and cafe during New Year's Eve celebrations.

In a statement via the Telegram messaging service, Saldo claimed that three Ukrainian drones targeted the site in Khorly, resulting in at least 24 fatalities. He described the incident as a 'deliberate strike,' although he has yet to provide evidence or visuals to validate his allegations.

Russian state news agencies, citing the local branch of the Russia's emergencies ministry, reported that 29 additional individuals were injured. This tragic incident comes against the backdrop of Russia's controversial annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions in 2022, which was widely condemned by Kyiv and Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

