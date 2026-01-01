Bihar Leaders Usher in New Year with Collective Prosperity Goals
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav extended heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of Bihar. Kumar emphasized collective effort for the state's prosperity, while Yadav wished the year 2026 to be filled with new resolutions, energy, hopes, and progress for all.
Bihar began the New Year with leaders extending warm greetings to the public. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized unity and collective effort to achieve prosperity in the state.
Kumar expressed his hopes for happiness, peace, and progress for the people, through a thoughtful message shared on social media.
Echoing similar sentiments, Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav encouraged new resolutions and aspirations for 2026, highlighting a vision for growth and harmony.
