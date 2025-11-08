Left Menu

Turning Land into Valleys of Flowers: A Green Revolution in Latur

An NGO in Maharashtra's Latur has transformed a barren land into a flower-rich area with 200 species, planting 30,000 saplings since May. Their efforts in planting over three lakh trees in the city aim for an evergreen Latur, following the Miyawaki method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Latur city, a once-barren patch of land is now a flourishing flower haven, thanks to an NGO's ambitious plantation initiative.

The Aamcha Green Latur Tree Foundation has spearheaded the transformation of a 1.5-acre area within the Zilla Udyog Kendra premises, planting around 30,000 saplings of 200 different flower species since May.

With a dedicated team of 90, comprising professionals like teachers and engineers, the foundation has planted three lakh trees citywide, aiming to turn Latur into an evergreen city over 2,352 days of diligent effort.

