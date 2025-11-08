Turning Land into Valleys of Flowers: A Green Revolution in Latur

In Maharashtra's Latur city, a once-barren patch of land is now a flourishing flower haven, thanks to an NGO's ambitious plantation initiative.

The Aamcha Green Latur Tree Foundation has spearheaded the transformation of a 1.5-acre area within the Zilla Udyog Kendra premises, planting around 30,000 saplings of 200 different flower species since May.

With a dedicated team of 90, comprising professionals like teachers and engineers, the foundation has planted three lakh trees citywide, aiming to turn Latur into an evergreen city over 2,352 days of diligent effort.