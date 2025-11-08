Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

A devastating fire erupted near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, engulfing approximately 500 shanties, killing one person, and injuring another, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported.

The blaze was exacerbated by several exploding LPG cylinders late on a Friday evening, causing widespread panic among the residents. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen as locals hurriedly evacuated, attempting to salvage their possessions in the chaos.

Receiving the initial emergency call at 10.56 pm, DFS promptly dispatched multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots to the scene. The affected area was promptly cordoned off by police, with additional fire tenders placed on standby to prevent further spread of the fire. The fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning. Tragically, Munna lost his life, while Rajesh sustained burn injuries in the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)