Left Menu

Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

A massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini claimed one life and injured another. The blaze, intensified by exploding LPG cylinders, engulfed around 500 shanties. The Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly, containing the fire by morning. Police secured the area to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:37 IST
Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini, engulfing approximately 500 shanties, killing one person, and injuring another, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported.

The blaze was exacerbated by several exploding LPG cylinders late on a Friday evening, causing widespread panic among the residents. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen as locals hurriedly evacuated, attempting to salvage their possessions in the chaos.

Receiving the initial emergency call at 10.56 pm, DFS promptly dispatched multiple fire tenders and firefighting robots to the scene. The affected area was promptly cordoned off by police, with additional fire tenders placed on standby to prevent further spread of the fire. The fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning. Tragically, Munna lost his life, while Rajesh sustained burn injuries in the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
2
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
3
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global
4
Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025