Five injured in Thane building lift crash

Five persons, including a pregnant woman and two children, were injured when an elevator collapsed in a BSUP (Basic Services for Urban Poor) residential building in Thane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Prima facie, the incident occurred when the lift cable snapped while the elevator was between the fourth and fifth floors, sending it crashing down with a loud bang. Local residents rushed to the scene, rescued the trapped occupants, and took them to a nearby medical facility. All five sustained minor injuries and were treated locally, officials added.

''Our local fire station did not receive any call about the incident. We learned about it through social media posts and circulating videos. The injured were rescued by residents before our teams could be alerted,'' Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), told PTI. The Thane BJP unit submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner, demanding a structural and technical audit of all BSUP buildings in Kopri and Siddharthnagar areas.

