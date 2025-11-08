Left Menu

Five injured in Thane building lift crash

Five persons, including a pregnant woman and two children, were injured when an elevator collapsed in a BSUP Basic Services for Urban Poor residential building in Thane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.Prima facie, the incident occurred when the lift cable snapped while the elevator was between the fourth and fifth floors, sending it crashing down with a loud bang.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:02 IST
Five injured in Thane building lift crash
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons, including a pregnant woman and two children, were injured when an elevator collapsed in a BSUP (Basic Services for Urban Poor) residential building in Thane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Prima facie, the incident occurred when the lift cable snapped while the elevator was between the fourth and fifth floors, sending it crashing down with a loud bang. Local residents rushed to the scene, rescued the trapped occupants, and took them to a nearby medical facility. All five sustained minor injuries and were treated locally, officials added.

''Our local fire station did not receive any call about the incident. We learned about it through social media posts and circulating videos. The injured were rescued by residents before our teams could be alerted,'' Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), told PTI. The Thane BJP unit submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner, demanding a structural and technical audit of all BSUP buildings in Kopri and Siddharthnagar areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
2
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
3
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia
4
Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new college blocks

Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new colle...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025