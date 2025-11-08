Left Menu

Realty firm Anant Raj Q2 profit up 31 pc to Rs 138 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd on Saturday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 138.18 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 105.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 640.89 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year, from Rs 523.75 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Anant Raj Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, develops housing and commercial projects, including data centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

