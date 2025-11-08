Realty firm Anant Raj Q2 profit up 31 pc to Rs 138 cr

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd on Saturday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 138.18 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 105.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 640.89 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year, from Rs 523.75 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Anant Raj Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, develops housing and commercial projects, including data centers.

