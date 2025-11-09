Earthquake of magnitude 6.07 strikes India's Andaman Islands, GFZ says
An earthquake of magnitude 6.07 struck India's Andaman Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences, GFZ, said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.
