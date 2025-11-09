Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.07 strikes India's Andaman Islands, GFZ says

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:27 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.07 strikes India's Andaman Islands, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.07 struck India's Andaman Islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences, GFZ, said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

