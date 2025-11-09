Left Menu

CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) seeks CSR funds for R&D

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:40 IST
CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) seeks CSR funds for R&D
The Goa-based CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has urged corporates to invest CSR funds in its research and development activities.

These funds can be utilised for research in sectors like rural development, health care, livelihood enhancement, vocational skills, women empowerment and poverty, eradicating hunger and malnutrition, an official of the Dona Paula-based institute said on Sunday.

''In rural development, corporates can fund the research on microbial consortium for waste management in aquaculture ponds, while in health care, research opportunities can be explored by corporates in study of non-cytotoxic bacterial melanin (NCBM), ecotoxicity and environmental testing (bioassay studies) of drilling fluids/muds, oil spill dispersants and industrial effluents,'' he said.

''In livelihood enhancement, they can look into research in sustainable shellfish cultivation in estuarine areas, seaweed cultivation near shore area, integrated aquaculture in mangroves and estuarine areas, health advisory for consumption of fish and shellfish pertaining to plastic pollution,'' the official added.

Corporates can also fund efforts for skilling and upskilling in coastal marine aquaculture techniques, he added.

