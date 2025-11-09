CM Naidu announces Universal Health Coverage Scheme for Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said his government is preparing to introduce a Universal Health Coverage Scheme that will provide Rs 2.5 lakh health insurance to all the people of the state.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the new Shankara Eye Hospital building at Pedakakani in Guntur district, Naidu said efforts are underway to extend medical assistance up to Rs 25 lakh for the poor.

"The state government is preparing to launch a Universal Health Coverage Scheme to provide Rs 2.5 lakh health insurance to all the people of Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu.

Earlier, Naidu interacted with the hospital authorities who briefed him on the advanced facilities available there.

The Shankara Eye Hospital has performed over four lakh surgeries and nine lakh examinations so far, supported by a faculty of 300 and receiving a daily footfall of nearly 3,000 patients.

Naidu further mentioned that under the proposed Sanjeevani Project, the government aims to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services to patients irrespective of their locations.

He added that medical records of over six crore residents of the state will be digitised, and with the support of the Bill Gates Foundation, knowledge and technology transfer will be undertaken through a pilot initiative which is already in progress.

The new facility, run under the guidance of Shankaracharya Sri Sri Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji, the Pontiff and World Teacher of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, houses a Super Specialty Eye Care Centre.

