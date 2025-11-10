Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: MCD's Enhanced Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensifies efforts to combat rising pollution levels in the city. It deploys anti-smog guns, mechanical sweepers, and enforces stricter penalties. Plans to double parking fees are under discussion to deter private vehicle use. Over 57,000 sanitation workers and numerous machines are part of this initiative.

As Delhi grapples with suffocating pollution levels, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up its efforts by deploying a combination of technological and regulatory measures. Anti-smog guns and mechanical sweepers are being used more extensively, while penalties for non-compliance with pollution regulations have been made stricter.

The civic body is considering policy changes to further reduce pollution. Officials announced a proposal to double parking fees citywide, aiming to discourage the use of private vehicles. This proposal will be reviewed and potentially approved in the upcoming MCD House meeting.

Additionally, the MCD has focused on enforcing guidelines at industrial areas and construction sites to prevent open waste burning. To support these initiatives, the deployment of anti-smog machines and regular road cleaning has been intensified, promising more enhancements to these programs in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

