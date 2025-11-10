Revolutionary Material: IIT Guwahati's Solution to Oil Pollution and Fuel Adulteration

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, have developed a groundbreaking material capable of detecting kerosene contamination in petrol and efficiently cleaning oil spills, as revealed by officials. This innovation also has the potential to selectively absorb oil from water, transforming it into a semi-solid form.

The study has been published in the esteemed 'Chemical Engineering' journal, according to Professor Gopal Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Chemistry. Oil spills, one of the world's most detrimental environmental disasters, result in significant harm to marine life and coastal economies.

The newly developed Phase-Selective Organogelator (PSOG) holds promise for trapping and solidifying oils like kerosene and diesel, similar to the self-organization process of soap molecules. This advancement could pave the way for refined water remediation techniques and enhancing the detection of fuel adulteration.