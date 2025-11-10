Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Etawah Roads

In a tragic incident, a fatal collision occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, resulting in the death of two men. The victims were identified as Praveen Kumar, aged 25, and Neeraj Kumar, aged 22.

The accident occurred while they were traveling to Saifai railway station on their motorcycle to pick up Praveen's wife. The collision was reported to have happened near Ujjiani village. A passerby quickly alerted the police about the accident.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and their families have been notified. Police have launched an investigation to locate the unidentified vehicle involved in the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)