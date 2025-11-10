Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Etawah Roads

Two men lost their lives in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, Praveen Kumar and Neeraj Kumar, were en route to Saifai railway station when the fatal accident occurred. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:22 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Etawah Roads
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a fatal collision occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, resulting in the death of two men. The victims were identified as Praveen Kumar, aged 25, and Neeraj Kumar, aged 22.

The accident occurred while they were traveling to Saifai railway station on their motorcycle to pick up Praveen's wife. The collision was reported to have happened near Ujjiani village. A passerby quickly alerted the police about the accident.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and their families have been notified. Police have launched an investigation to locate the unidentified vehicle involved in the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

 India
2
Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

 India
3
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

 Bangladesh
4
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025