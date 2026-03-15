Tragedy Strikes: Family Suffocates Due to Motorcycle Fumes

In a heart-wrenching incident in Annamayya district, a family of four, including three children and an elderly man, succumbed to suffocation from motorcycle fumes inside their home, police reported on Sunday.

Murli, a family member, had his motorcycle engine running indoors overnight upon a mechanic's advice for repair purposes. The family, unaware of the impending danger, were asleep when the fumes filled the enclosed space.

Upon discovering the unresponsive family members, Murli alerted authorities. Preliminary investigations pointed to suffocation as the cause of death, leading to the registration of a case under section 194 of the BNSS framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)