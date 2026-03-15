Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Suffocates Due to Motorcycle Fumes

A family tragedy unfolded in Annamayya district, where three children and an elderly man died from suffocation. A motorcycle engine was left running overnight inside their home. Murli, the family member responsible, acted on misguided advice to keep the engine on. A case has been registered against suffocation under section 194 of the BNSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Family Suffocates Due to Motorcycle Fumes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Annamayya district, a family of four, including three children and an elderly man, succumbed to suffocation from motorcycle fumes inside their home, police reported on Sunday.

Murli, a family member, had his motorcycle engine running indoors overnight upon a mechanic's advice for repair purposes. The family, unaware of the impending danger, were asleep when the fumes filled the enclosed space.

Upon discovering the unresponsive family members, Murli alerted authorities. Preliminary investigations pointed to suffocation as the cause of death, leading to the registration of a case under section 194 of the BNSS framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026