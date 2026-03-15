Tragic Family Suffocation: Motorcycle Fumes Claim Four Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family, inclusive of three children and an elderly man, died in Annamayya district due to suffocation from motorcycle fumes.

The motorcycle had been left running inside the home by Murli, following advice from a mechanic to keep it on overnight after repairs.

Police reported the tragic discovery occurred when Murli found them unconscious; a case has been filed under section 194 of the BNSS.