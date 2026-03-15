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Tragic Family Suffocation: Motorcycle Fumes Claim Four Lives

A family of four, including three children and an elderly man, died from suffocation due to fumes from a motorcycle engine left running overnight inside their house in Annamayya district. The tragic incident occurred after Murli, advised by a mechanic, kept his bike's engine on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:27 IST
Tragic Family Suffocation: Motorcycle Fumes Claim Four Lives
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family, inclusive of three children and an elderly man, died in Annamayya district due to suffocation from motorcycle fumes.

The motorcycle had been left running inside the home by Murli, following advice from a mechanic to keep it on overnight after repairs.

Police reported the tragic discovery occurred when Murli found them unconscious; a case has been filed under section 194 of the BNSS.

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