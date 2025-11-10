Unlocking Nature's Pharmacy: The Medicinal Marvel of Goniothalamus simonsii
Researchers from Nagaland and Assam Down Town Universities conducted a groundbreaking study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered medicinal plant. This study highlights its pharmacological potential and conservation importance. The plant, used traditionally for treating various ailments, shows promise as a natural source for developing new therapeutic drugs.
Country:
- India
Nagaland University researchers, in collaboration with Assam Down Town University, have embarked on a pioneering scientific study of Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered and endemic plant found in Meghalaya's forests.
Published in the journal Chemistry and Biodiversity, the study underscores the plant's enormous pharmacological potential, showcasing its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer properties. Assistant Professor Mayur Mausoom Phukan notes that their research bridges traditional plant-based knowledge with modern science, offering new hope amid the rising challenges of antibiotic resistance and chronic illnesses.
The study brings to light the urgent need for conservation as Goniothalamus simonsii's natural habitats shrink due to limited awareness of its medicinal importance. Its listing as 'Endangered' by the IUCN highlights the critical need for conservation and sustainable use efforts to ensure its survival and therapeutic promise.
