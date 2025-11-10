Left Menu

Unlocking Nature's Pharmacy: The Medicinal Marvel of Goniothalamus simonsii

Researchers from Nagaland and Assam Down Town Universities conducted a groundbreaking study on Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered medicinal plant. This study highlights its pharmacological potential and conservation importance. The plant, used traditionally for treating various ailments, shows promise as a natural source for developing new therapeutic drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:53 IST
Unlocking Nature's Pharmacy: The Medicinal Marvel of Goniothalamus simonsii
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland University researchers, in collaboration with Assam Down Town University, have embarked on a pioneering scientific study of Goniothalamus simonsii, an endangered and endemic plant found in Meghalaya's forests.

Published in the journal Chemistry and Biodiversity, the study underscores the plant's enormous pharmacological potential, showcasing its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer properties. Assistant Professor Mayur Mausoom Phukan notes that their research bridges traditional plant-based knowledge with modern science, offering new hope amid the rising challenges of antibiotic resistance and chronic illnesses.

The study brings to light the urgent need for conservation as Goniothalamus simonsii's natural habitats shrink due to limited awareness of its medicinal importance. Its listing as 'Endangered' by the IUCN highlights the critical need for conservation and sustainable use efforts to ensure its survival and therapeutic promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

 India
2
Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

 India
3
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

 Bangladesh
4
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025