Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

A leopard resting on the Beed-Ahilyanagar highway led to panic and traffic disruption. This incident follows a rise in leopard sightings near Ashti village. The forest department advises caution after a recent fatal leopard attack. Patrolling teams are active and urge residents to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard resting in the middle of the Beed-Ahilyanagar highway in Beed district caused panic and chaos, with officials reporting a traffic jam during the night hours. A video of the incident went viral on Monday.

The sighting, occurring on Sunday night, adds to a series of encounters with felines in the hill ranges around several villages within the Ashti tehsil. While locals insist that the leopard population has increased over recent years, the forest department asserts that these big cats frequently move locations.

Last month, a young farmer from Bavi village lost his life following a leopard attack, intensifying local fears. Ashti Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed that patrolling teams are actively monitoring the area, urging villagers to adhere to safety guidelines. He said, "People should avoid panic and take necessary precautions if they spot a leopard. Patrolling is underway."

(With inputs from agencies.)

