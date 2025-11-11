Blast Aftermath: Red Fort Metro Station Closure and Delhi Traffic Snarls

In the aftermath of a deadly explosion near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi, authorities closed the station, impacting daily commuters. The blast has claimed nine lives and left twenty injured, prompting heightened security measures across the city.

Delhi Traffic Police have implemented restrictions and diversions on Netaji Subhash Marg, advising residents to use alternative roads for their commute. Affected areas include routes from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut.

The incident has put the national capital on high alert. Security is tight at major transit points, including the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals, as safety becomes a top priority for officials.